CPSD Staff Spotlight: Rachael Smith – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Four Heroes Elementary School reading interventionist Rachael Smith.

This is her fourth year as a reading interventionist at Four Heroes, after eight years as an educator at Carter Lake Elementary School. “The kindness that the students have shown me here has helped me make the transition and grow to love this new community,” she said.

Building a connection with her students is important to Rachael who said she didn’t have a positive role model in grade school. “I hope I can be a source of inspiration for my students and pass on the love of learning,” she said. “It can be fun, engaging and energetic, and I hope to portray that in my personality and my care for each of them.”

Racheal’s favorite part of the day is just as school starts when students in the Leader in Me program participate in a morning opening that includes the Pledge of Allegiance and a student chant to encourage their leadership qualities. “It gets our day started on a really good note and keeps us uplifted,” she said.