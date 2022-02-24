80s Slang & Music – Head Over Heels at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

“Head Over Heels” Music from the Eighties.

“A fiery and funny musical, HEAD OVER HEELS juxtaposes Shakespearean-style language with popular 80s tunes. While you might think this is a merger most foul, the production has great music and you might get the urge to dance during intermission . . . just don’t do it during the show. Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney (centuries ago). The Broadway version was conceived with original book by Jeff Whitty, so we could also say something Whitty this way comes . . . to Lakewood Playhouse.”

Besides “We’ve Got the Beat” and other 80s classics, “Heaven is a Place on Earth” (Act 2) and other Belinda Carlisle hits tell an exuberant story of how love brings people together while shattering traditional ideas.

In the eighties Peg and I were producing a fun and interesting spoof interview show on local cable, The Spud Goodman Show. At the same time our buddies from the show and us ran The Bedrock Lounge on Sixth Avenue, which at the time had people lined up and out the door waiting to get in. Peg and I had one night a week to play songs, videos, and enjoy the people who came to dance and chat. We had live music on Friday and Saturday nights as Peg and I videotaped the performers for broadcasting. We enjoyed music of all kinds. Although we played a lot of alternative rock (Sex Pistols, Timbuk3, Malcolm McLaren and others), we also played great dance songs like Head Over Heels and Cool Jerk. I’m sure Head Over Heels will take twenty or thirty years of our age . . . hopefully.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, March 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 8:00pm;

Saturday, March 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 8:00pm;

Sunday, March 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 2:00pm.

TICKETS

$31 full price per person, $29 seniors and military, $26 students and educators. Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at lakewoodplayhouse.org or by calling the box office – 253-588-0042.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN PERFORMANCES

Thursday March 3 (preview) at 8:00pm; Thursday March 10 at 8:00pm.

When you attend Lakewood Playhouse you will no doubt see familiar faces if you are a regular attender (we recognized several actors’ names), if not, then you’ll have fun seeing the cast of this funny rock musical for the first time. As you leave the theatre, I bet many of you will be doing The Cool Jerk.