Meet the Pierce County Library System executive director finalists – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Pierce County Library System invites the public to meet the finalists for the new executive director of the Pierce County Library System.

Monday, March 7, 4-6:40 p.m.

us02web.zoom.us/j/82691088642?pwd=T2RGYnorUXZpdi9WWjNRS2NtSDFJZz09

Passcode: 816682

During the candidate forum, finalists will give a brief presentation and share their vision for the future of the Pierce County Library. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to ask candidates questions. A representative with Bradbury Miller Associates, the firm managing the recruitment process, will facilitate the session.

This is an excellent opportunity to hear directly from the potential new executive director and ask questions about taking the helm of the fourth largest library system in the state and a $43 million operating budget.

On March 8, the Library’s governing Board of Trustees will interview each finalist. In March, the Library System plans to announce the new executive director, selected by the trustees.

The Library’s Board of Trustees has been conducting a nationwide recruitment for a new executive director, working with the recruitment firm Bradbury Miller Associates.

In September 2021, the current Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax announced she is retiring. Lomax has been a library leader for 35 years and has served as the executive director for the Pierce County Library since 2014.