Learn How to Do Business with Government – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Economic Development announcement.

Is your business looking to create or expand a revenue stream by working with government? You’re invited to attend the virtual 2022 Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum in partnership with Alliance Northwest to help you learn first-hand how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments.

This year’s virtual event will offer Pierce County firms local connections and Pierce County specific content including:

Doing Business on JBLM – several base representatives will share information on how and what they buy

Pierce County Procurement Panel – learn how local government agencies purchase products and services

Construction Panel – a discussion with Pierce County Prime contractors

PLUS, access to even more connections with businesses and government agencies, and live and recorded content on the expansive Alliance Northwest agenda for an entire year!

Since 2009, the Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum has offered businesses the opportunity to learn how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments. In 2022, Pierce County and the City of Lakewood are partnering with Alliance Northwest to bring the Forum back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cost: $75 per person

There are a limited number of 50% attendee discounts available for:

Certified WA State Veteran Owned Businesses provided by WDVA

WA State OMWBE Certified Businesses provided by OMWBE

Click here for more information and to register for the event.

Questions? Contact us at 253.798.6150 or send an email.