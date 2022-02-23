Hidden Hero: Carl Brown – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Carl Brown held multiple administrative roles as he served the Tacoma Community College (TCC) community for 20 years. Four years after he arrived to Tacoma in 1965, he was hired as Director of Minority Affairs for TCC.

Carl began his teaching career at the Gatesville State School for Boys in Central Texas before relocating to Tacoma to teach English and current affairs for Clover Park School District.

Committed to civic engagement and community service, Carl served as the president of the Tacoma Urban League of Directors and was a commissioner for the Tacoma Human Rights Commission and the Tacoma Housing Authority. He also served on the Tacoma Civil Service Board and as president of the Tacoma Chapter of the NAACP.

Feature adapted from tribute displayed at the Tacoma Art Museum.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.