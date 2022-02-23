Access open to hospitals and emergency department during curb and gutter work at 5th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews are installing curb, gutter and underground conduit at the corners of 5th Street and the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To enter Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, please follow S. 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and installing pavement on MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way is closed to southbound traffic from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. On Commerce Street, crews are installing signals in the S. 7th St./Commerce St. intersection, and S. 7th St. is closed at Commerce St. during the day.

Crews will be painting canopies, installing electrical equipment at stations, and testing the traction power substations along the route. In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the existing Tacoma Link route at night during the weekend. Looking ahead, the contractor will continue installing overhead wires in the Stadium curve at night during the week of Feb 28. Stadium Way will be closed in both directions from Tacoma Avenue to Division Avenue during this night-time work.

Construction and traffic restrictions at Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, and S. 17th Street.

Week of February 22

