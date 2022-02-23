2022 Video & Film Contests & Awards – The Suburban Times

Perry Newell, Funding College Project announcement.

Are you an aspiring filmmaker, director or an up-and-coming YouTube star? Even if you are simply fascinated by movies and the process of making them and have some spare time and access to a camera in a smart phone, tablet or recording equipment, your interest in film and video could allow you to have some fun on TikTok (is a destination for mobile videos. On TikTok, short-form videos & film are exciting, spontaneous, and genuine. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok) or help you pay for school.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. Work with students and families locally, nationally and internationally to identify offerings, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, complete forms and make nominations for prizes and awards. The requests for assistance are coming from all corners and we are working hard to find and deliver resources and success.

From film major scholarships to video blogging contests, there are numerous ways to make earn money for your talents. Regardless of the nature of your interest in film and video, there is bound to be at least one scholarship video contest that’s right for you. Along with colleges and employers, scholarship providers are embracing new technologies and the people who master them to create engaging and compelling videos. Some scholarship video contests may require a promotional video for a product, or a public service announcement. Others will reward you for pursuing your own creative efforts.

A Picture’s Worth 60,000 Words – We live in a visual world. And although the trends in recent years have swung heavily toward the visual side of communication, the dominance of visuals in the marketplace is nothing new. Visual thinking is older than cave drawings. Compelling visuals make the circle of life go round. But why are visuals so powerful? It comes down to the way our brains receive and transmit information. It’s a matter of speed.

The Physiology of Visual Communication – In a race, text just can’t compete with images. It makes sense. After all, we don’t even possess the innate cognitive ability to process words. It’s an entirely more advanced process our brains have to work through. At birth, a baby understands the image of his or her mother months before being able to understand what the word mommy means. We understand images instantly. We have to work to process text.

In fact, the brain processes images 60,000 times faster than it does text. And it’s more accustomed to processing images—ninety percent of the information sent to the brain is visual, and 93% of all human communication is visual. Again, none of this is new or recent. The human brain has always processed images ridiculously faster than words, so . . . the recent trends in college admission and resource development shouldn’t be surprising.

Your applications to stakeholders, employers, colleges and resources should be visually appealing and direct. Do not assume that your words will get you what you want.

There are scholarships out there that want you to express yourself via video. If you enjoy making videos to communicate a message, you may as well do so and earn a scholarship while you’re at it! So if you want to showcase your video work in order to gain financial help with school, then these video scholarships are for you.

One Young Earth Filmmakers Contest – Eligibility: Open to both college and high school students who are no more than 25 years of age. Amount: Up to $1,000 – Deadline: January 9, 2022 – Young Filmmakers Contest submissions, from students in grade 3 up through age 25, are due by 11:59 p.m., January 5, 2022. There are no submission fees. All winning films will premiere at the One Earth Film Festival in March 2022. Questions? Please contact Lisa Files at lisa@oneearthfilmfest.org. Link: www.oneearthfilmfest.org/contest-details

Taco Bell Live Más Scholarship – Eligibility: Open to students between the ages of 16 and 26 who submit a video entry about their life’s passion. Amount: $5,000 to $25,000 per year – Deadline: January 11, 2022 – The Taco Bell Live Más Scholarship is offered through the Taco Bell Foundation. This year, the Foundation will award $7 million in scholarships to deserving students! This scholarship is renewable and aims to support students pursuing a wide array of post-secondary educational programs. College is not one-size-fits all and Taco Bell acknowledges this through their scholarship! Link: www.tacobellfoundation.org/live-mas-scholarship/

StudentCam Scholarship – Eligibility: Middle-High School Students willing to create a 5-6 minute video documentary. Amount: Varies up to $5,000 – Deadline: January 20, 2022 – StudentCam is C-SPAN’s annual national video documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and our nation. This year, we asked students in grades 6-12 to create a short (5-6 minute) video documentary on a topic that relates to the competition theme, “How does the federal government impact your life?” Link: www.studentcam.org/

The Against The Grain Groundbreaker Leadership Scholarship provides financial assistance and promotion of Asian American college seniors and graduate students who have exhibited exemplary leadership, vision, and passion that is blazing a trail for others to follow and changing lives in the Asian American community. Awards: $1,500 to be applied toward school tuition and fees. Deadline: May 31, 2022 – Must be of at least 25% Asian and/or Pacific Islander ethnicity. Must be either a high school senior or a college student currently enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. vocational, junior college, or four-year college/university and must be a full- time, associate/bachelor/master’s degree seeking student by the upcoming academic calendar year. Must be a citizen, national or legal permanent resident of the U.S. Link: againstthegrainproductions.com/groundbreaker-leadership-scholarship/

ConnectHER Film Festival – High school and college students submit original short films focused on critical women’s issues such as girls’ education, ending violence against women, poverty & economic independence, and authentic beauty/body image and more! Amount: Up to $5,000 – Open: March 1, 2022. Link: connectherfilmfest.org/ We’re thrilled with how the film festival is turning students into filmmakers—and filmmakers into activists.

Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference – Eligibility: rising high school seniors who are interested in pursuing a career in journalism and who demonstrate qualities of “free spirit”. Amount: $1000 – Deadline: March 1, 2022 – The annual Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference program targets rising high school seniors who are interested in journalism and who demonstrate qualities of “free spirit.” Participants are awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. Link: www.freedomforuminstitute.org/initiatives/al-neuharth-free-spirit-and-journalism-conference/

Doodle for Google Competition – Eligibility: Students of all ages who use their imagination to create a Google Doodle. Amount: $30,000 – Deadline: March 5, 2022 – We all have a lot going on – and now more than ever, it’s important for us to take care of our bodies and minds. What are your favorite things to do that make you feel better when you’re feeling down? How do you take a break? What activities make you feel calm or give you energy? What or who brings joy to your heart? Our theme this year invites you to share how you nurture your mind, body, and/or spirit as you face the opportunities and challenges every new day brings. Link: doodles.google.com/d4g/

Project Yellow Light/Hunter Garner Video Scholarship – Eligibility: High school juniors/seniors or undergraduate college students. Amount: Varies – Deadline: April 1, 2022 – Make a statement. Win a scholarship. Save a life.

Project Yellow Light is a scholarship competition designed to bring about change. People know distracted driving is dangerous, but they do it anyway. As an applicant you have one clear mission: create a PSA to encourage your friends to avoid distracted driving, specifically using your phone while driving. Whether it’s sending a text, commenting on a photo, or messaging your friends in your favorite app, it’s never ok to message while driving. Together, we can spread the word and help keep our roads safer. Link: www.projectyellowlight.com/

Anthony A. Martino Memorial Scholarship – Eligibility: This scholarship is open to U.S. high school seniors who are graduates of a Goddard School pre-kindergarten or kindergarten program. The scholarship finalists will be selected based on their academic records, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, expressed goals and aspirations, and the videos they submit; financial need is not considered. Award Amount: $10,000 annually, non-renewable. Deadline: April 15, 2022. Link: www.goddardschool.com/learn-and-grow/seasonal-engagement-hub/scholarship

CBC Spouses Visual Arts Scholarship – Eligibility: Full time African-American or Black students pursuing a degree in visual arts. Amount: $3,000 – Deadline: April 30, 2022 – This award is for full time high school and African-American or Black students pursuing a degree in visual arts including, but not limited to, architecture, ceramics, drawing, fashion, graphic design, illustration, interior design, painting, photography, sketching, video production and other decorative arts. Link: cbcfinc.academicworks.com/opportunities/905

The Paradigm Challenge Meet a Hero Contest – Eligibility: Students around the world who use kindness, creativity, and collaboration to help solve real-life problems and make a difference. Amount: $10,000 – Deadline: May 1, 2022. All it takes is one idea. Use your creativity to win up to $100,000 and change the world. The students who submit the top idea in each age division (4-8, 9-13, and 14-18) will attend the Ceremony and compete for The Paradigm Challenge Prize! Link: www.projectparadigm.org/

FMAA Scholarship Program – Eligibility: High school seniors and college students planning to enroll or already enrolled in a college or vocational school. Amount: $2,000 – Deadline: May 30, 2022. The FMAA Scholarship Program is an annual program offering college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have thoughtfully and creatively shared what the American flag means to them through original videos. Link: fmaa-usa.com/Scholarship.php

Beat the Odds Program – Eligibility: High school students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated academic excellence, and give back to their communities. Applicants must be current high school students in Ohio, New York, California, Texas, Minnesota, or Washington, D.C. Amount: Varies depending on the state – Deadline: Varies by state. The program is held each year in California, Washington, D.C., Texas, Minnesota, New York, and Ohio. Not only do these awards events celebrate the scholarship recipients, but they also demonstrate that behind each successful child is at least one caring adult. They also are meant to inspire community leaders and citizens who want to help children struggling to overcome adversity. CDF encourages you to attend one of these events and learn more about how you can help support outstanding high school students. Link: www.childrensdefense.org/programs/beat-the-odds/

Film Scholarships

Carlynn’s Comic Scholarship – Eligibility: Undergraduates interested in comic or animation-type video creation – Amount: $1,300 – Deadline: March 20, 2022. The Carlynn’s Comic Scholarship is designed to give students the opportunity to reflect on how their life has been positively shaped by this medium of communication. Any kind of comic or animation-type which carries special meaning for you may be submitted.

To apply, either in an essay (150 words max) or video submission (1 minute max), tell us how one specific comic, webtoon, manga, anime or animated show/film has impacted you. This can be about the overall series, specific character(s), or even a certain episode/season. Link: bold.org/scholarships/carlynns-comic-scholarship/#ref=exclusive-scholarships

Dorian De Long Arts & Music Scholarship – Eligibility: Graduating high school student who intends to pursue advanced education (major or minor) in the arts. Must be attending a college/university in Colorado. Amount: $2,500 – Deadline: March 1, 2022. Awarded annually to one or more graduating Colorado high school students who plan on majoring or minoring in the arts (visual or performing) at a Colorado university/college/post-secondary institution Link: www.ddamscholarship.com/apply

Irene Runnels-Paula McStay Scholarships – Eligibility: Students must be attending a public or private Texas school, have completed a minimum of 75 hours of coursework, maintain a 3.0 GPA, and be a full-time student with a minimum of 12 hours per semester dedicated to film, radio, broadcasting, advertising/communications, or public relations. Amount: $5,000 – Deadline: March 6, 2022. Each year, The Dallas Area Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, Inc. Link: allwomeninmedia-dfw.org/AWM_Scholarships

ConnectHER Film Festival – Eligibility: Students submit original short (3- to 6-minute) films focused on issues such as girls’ global education, ending violence against women, redefining beauty, women and the environment, and girls in tech. First time filmmakers are eligible (and encouraged) to submit Amount: $5,000 Deadline: June 1, 2022. Link: connectherfilmfest.org/

Gordon Hay Scholarship Fund – Eligibility: Students must be a graduating high school senior, college freshman, or college sophomore at the time of application. Student must be preparing to pursue or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in a nonperformance discipline of theater (e.g. set/lighting/sound/costume design, stage management, arts administration, arts education, etc.). High school applicants must reside in specific counties of North Carolina or South Carolina. College sophomores and freshmen must reside in N.C. in S.C.

Amount: $5,000 – Deadline: June 2, 2022. Link: www.blumenthalarts.org/www.blumenthalarts.org/blumenthal-enrichment/community-outreach/scholarships/gordon-hay-scholarship

Ocean Awareness Contest – Eligibility: Students ages 11 to 18 who create a work of art in their chosen genre, including visual art, film, music, poetry, prose, and interactive and multimedia. Amount: Scholarships worth from $100 to $1,500 – Deadline: June 13, 2022. scholarships360.org/scholarship/ocean-awareness-contest/

Can you get scholarships for being a YouTuber?

There are scholarships out there for YouTubers, but this is a field ridden with scam scholarships. When applying for scholarships based on your YouTube account or videos, be careful when giving out personal information. You should never give out your password or private information.

If you are a YouTuber, you are probably talented at making videos at home, and maybe even vlogging. This would set you up well to earn video scholarships. These scholarships have video components to their application. You’ll be able to showcase your ability for telling a compelling story via video.

Other opportunities exist to demonstrate your talent and ability in a creative way can be found online and in your mind and that of your network.

2022 Film Festival Dates — Film Fest Report – As Film Fest Report pursues its mission to promote independent cinema and report from the film festival circuit towards our engaged audience of filmmakers, film professionals and film enthusiasts; we round up, every month, the most extensive list of film festivals taking place, as possible. Link: www.film-fest-report.com/home/film-festivals-2022

Washington Filmworks (WF) is the private 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that manages the Motion Picture Competitiveness program as well as a diversity of resources for the creative industries in Washington State. WF mission is to create economic development opportunities by building and enhancing the competitiveness, profile and sustainability of Washington State’s film industry. Link: www.washingtonfilmworks.org/faq/film-festivals-in-washington-state

Tacoma Film Festival – TFF celebrates excellence in the art of film, offering a lively and empowering network of resources in service to our city, the Pacific Northwest, and the independent film world.

Established in 2006, the Tacoma Film Festival has developed from small regional festival to a welcoming, interactive haven for regional and international filmmakers, industry professionals, students, fans, critics, and creative entrepreneurs. Link: www.tacomafilmfestival.com/

Like a scholarship essay, a scholarship video will take time and effort to create. Take time and diligence in your creation by understanding the assigned task and spend a considerable amount of time in thinking, drafting and editing.

The requests for assistance are coming from all corners and we are working hard to find and deliver resources and success.