Hidden Hero: Saylah Morehead – The Suburban Times

Saylah Morehead is a senior at Clover Park High School and a proud member of the Lakewood community. She shows her school spirit through her role as team captain for the CPHS cheer squad.

When Saylah doesn’t have pom poms in her hands, she serves her community any way she can. When she was younger, her mom was active about finding volunteering opportunities for her in and around Lakewood, which showed her the difference her service can make in the lives of others.

Saylah is excited for a future where she can continue exploring, experiencing and serving the world around her. Additionally, she is looking forward to attending college at Saint Martin’s University where she has been offered a scholarship to continue in her academic endeavors.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.