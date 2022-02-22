Head Over Heals coming to Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse announcement.

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE, re-opened to public performances, continues its 83rd Season main stage with Head Over Heels, a musical featuring the music of the Go-Go’s and based on The Arcadia, a 16th-century prose romance.

Head Over Heels is a bold new musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” and “Mad About You.”

A hilarious and exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family of Arcadia on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction—only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Jeff Whitty conceived the musical and wrote the book, which was further adapted by James Magruder. It was first produced in. The plot of the show is adapted from The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia, written by Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century.

Acting in Head Over Heels are LaNita Walters as Gynecia, Daniel Guzman as Basilius, Sage Stevens as Pamela, Christine Choate as Mopsa, Jillian Harrison as Philoclea, Anton Johnson as Pythio/The Oracle, Erik Davis as Musidous, and Jeffrey Swiney-Weaver as Dametas. The ensemble consists of Kareyana Rose Aguon, Taylor Colvill, Juli Dowd, Donovan Mahannah, Travis Martinez, Corbin McKay, Miki Murray, and Ton Williams.

Head Over Heels is directed and choreographed by Andrew Coopman and music directed by Christopher Con- way. Judy Cullen is the production’s set designer. Designing costumes are Stu and Mel Johnson, with lighting designed by Aaron Mohs-Hale and sound designed by Meghan Scott. Karrie Morrison is the properties designer, and Carrie Foster the scenic artist. The production is stage managed by Dylan Ruggeri.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, March 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 8:00pm; Saturday, March 5, 12, 19, and 26 at 8:00pm; Sunday, March 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 2:00pm.

TICKETS

$31 full price per person, $29 seniors and military, $26 students and educators. Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or by calling our box office.

PAY WHAT YOU CAN PERFORMANCES

Wednesday March 3 (preview) at 8:00pm; Thursday March 10 at 8:00pm.