Pierce Trips relaunches the Best Commuter Business Leadership Program – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County employers can earn recognition for supporting sustainable transportation by participating in the Best Commuter Business Leadership program (BCB).

Each year, Pierce Trips reviews and scores participating employers’ efforts toward increasing sustainable commutes through ridesharing (carpooling, transit), active transportation (walking, biking), telework, and compressed work week schedules. Scores are based on performance, programming and engagement efforts. Top-scoring employers are awarded a gold, silver or bronze certification and receive recognition in the community from program partners Pierce County, Downtown: On the Go!, Pierce Transit, and the City of Tacoma.

Recognition can help attract and retain top talent, expand labor pools, reduce demand for parking and demonstrate environmental responsibility.

This BCB program first launched in 2019 and is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers can learn more and sign up at PierceTrips.com. Participation is free and open to all Pierce County employers.

About Pierce Trips

Pierce Trips fosters partnerships between local governments, transit, employers, and schools in Pierce County to promote transportation by carpooling, vanpooling, riding the bus or train, walking, bicycling, teleworking, or working a compressed work week schedule. Partnering with Pierce Trips is a free resource for employers.