Biomimicry 3.8 founder to speak at PLU’s annual Rachel Carson Lecture – The Suburban Times

Biomimicry 3.8 founder to speak at PLU’s annual Rachel Carson Lecture

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Dayna Baumeister, Biomimicry 3.8 co-founder.

Pacific Lutheran University is excited to welcome Dayna Baumeister, a professor at Arizona State University who holds a doctorate in organismic biology and ecology, to deliver the 2022 Rachel Carson Science, Technology and Society Lecture.

Baumeister will present “(Re)Buiding a Thriving World–Mentored By Nature’s Genius” on March 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Karen Hille Phillips Center at PLU. 

Baumeister is co-founder of Biomimicry 3.8, a bio-inspired consultancy offering biological intelligence consulting, professional training, and inspirational speaking. Her work has been critical to the biomimicry movement, establishing it as a new and innovative practice and a philosophy to meet the world’s sustainability challenges. 

She has helped more than 100 companies consult the natural world for elegant and sustainable design solutions, including Nike, Interface, General Mills, Boeing, Herman-Miller, Kohler, Seventh Generation and Procter & Gamble.

The Rachel Carson Science, Technology and Society Annual Lecture is supported by a generous endowment from George L. and Helen B. Long. The lecture brings leading experts in science and technology to address the PLU community. Visiting scholars interact with PLU students and faculty in the classroom and lecture on a scholarly topic of general interest in the evening.

The lecture is free and open to the public, and may be viewed in-person or via live stream. Visit plu.edu/nsci/rachel-carson/ for more information. 

