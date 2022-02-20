University Place Draft 2022 Stormwater Management Program Review & Comment Period is Now Open – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

As a requirement of the National Pollution Discharge & Elimination System (NPDES), the City of University Place is required to provide a local municipal program that addresses the requirements of our NPDES Permit. Every year we provide opportunity for the public in our community to review the program and make comments, pose questions, or provide recommendations.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 16, continuing through March 7, the DRAFT 2022 Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan is available for review. The SWMP Plan is located on the City website.

If you have questions or comments you’d like to share, email them to Todd Smith, NPDES Coordinator, or call him at 253.460.5432. There will be an additional opportunity to make public comment at the Public Hearing portion of the City Council Meeting of March 21. Details for that meeting, including how to watch and/or provide public comment, will be available on the City website the Friday before the meeting at City Calendar.