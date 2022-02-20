Lakewood First Lions Club mourn loss of ‘Fitz’ – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

The Lakewood First Lions Club lost a dear member of their Lion pride several weeks ago with the death of John Fitzpatrick, in the center of the photograph, a well known and highly respected Lakewood contractor who built and renovated many homes in the area.

Fitzpatrick was a dedicated Lion from 1978 to 2022, serving as president for two terms in 1982-1984. His motto was “speak softly and carry a big smile.” Always looking on the bright side of things, Fitzpatrick believed that a glass was full rather than half full and certainly never empty.

In addition to being a consistent team player who always lent a hand to any Lakewood First Lion fundraising event, “Fitz” was a longtime member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Many who knew him considered him to be one of the kindest people around.