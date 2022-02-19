Senate passes Nobles bill to boost college affordability for military households – The Suburban Times

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

Legislation unanimously passed by the Senate would advance college affordability for military veterans, active military members, and their families by applying Washington state residency more broadly.

“Our service people valiantly serve our nation,” said Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest). “They have our backs and we need to have theirs. Education is such a powerful tool in which our service members and their families could access career paths, jobs, income and much more. They deserve whatever we can do to alleviate their stressors.”

Nobles’ Senate Bill 5874 would expand residency status for all active duty, veteran, and dependent students who are eligible for educational benefits under Title 38 U.S.C. or Title 10 U.S.C. Chapter 1606. The bill also expands military dependents’ residency status to include spouses, state-registered domestic partners, and dependents of military members including National Guard and reservists.

“I know firsthand how this legislation could have helped me,” Nobles said. “I grew up in and have been part of a military family for most of my life. The families I knew and those who are in my district now could seriously benefit from this policy.”

This legislation now moves to the House for consideration. The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on March 10.