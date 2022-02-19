PSE issues RFP prioritizing small businesses and community based organizations – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy has issued an RFP (request for proposals) to secure 129 MWs of Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) eligible resources focused on distributed solar, distributed battery storage, and demand response.

Through this RFP, PSE is looking to acquire a portfolio of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) that meets the targets outlined in its first Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP) filed in Dec. 2021. The plan seeks to move PSE forward to 63% carbon-free electricity by the end of 2025, in support of the state’s clean energy policies and its own aspirational Beyond Net Zero Carbon goal by 2045.

The company filed its All-Source RFP in June last year seeking clean energy resources, but this is the first time the company is filing an RFP exclusively for Distributed Energy Resources and Demand Response. DERs are smaller systems that generate and distribute power locally within a community or neighborhood, such as roof top solar panels or battery storage systems. Demand Response programs manage targeted customer loads, such as space and water heating, during periods of peak energy consumption.

“DERs will have an increasingly important role to play in a clean energy future as a way of augmenting traditional utility-scale resources, in providing clean, reliable and affordable energy to our growing communities,” said Josh Jacobs, PSE’s VP of Clean Energy Strategy.

In order to ensure that the benefits of clean electricity are distributed equitably, PSE is seeking to enroll customers from highly impacted and historically underrepresented communities in its DER programs.

“We’re committed to finding energy solutions that improve the livelihoods of all people, in particular, those who shoulder an outsized share of the climate burden. We look forward to partnering with these communities as we work together to create a clean energy future for all,” added Jacobs.

PSE has adopted a unique approach to designing the RFP in order to be more inclusive of small businesses and Community Based Organizations (CBOs). The RFP allows proposals for vendor services in addition to complete turnkey programs. Vendor services include things like program design, customer outreach and enrollment, equipment installation, equipment operation and maintenance, and program administration. PSE has also collaborated with a third party to assist these bidders by providing proposal templates and reviewing materials. The company is hoping that this will encourage participation from smaller organizations that can have a greater local impact.

PSE filed its Targeted DER RFP with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission on Feb. 7 as part of Docket UE – 210878. Proposals are due to PSE by March 21, 2022.

More information about PSE’s Targeted DER RFP is available at www.pse.com/rfp.