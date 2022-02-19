Be in the Know: Check Out the City’s Agenda Center – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Do you want to know what the City Council will be discussing at their next meeting? Or get a report on what was covered at a previous meeting, including final readings of new ordinances and how the Council Members voted?

The Agenda Center on the City’s website offers Council meeting agendas, minutes and many supporting documents. It also offers a link to watch a video of the proceedings.

Advanced filters enable you to search by date, with a specific word or topic, or by a particular group, such as City Council or one of the City’s five advisory commissions (Economic Development, Finance, Parks, Planning and Public Safety).

The Agenda Center holds archived documents for five years, so it is possible to search for topics going back to 2017.

Simply click on the Agenda and Minutes icon from the home page and you will be directed to the Agenda Center.