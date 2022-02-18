Curves Celebrates 30th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Curves of Tacoma.

Thirty years after the first Curves opened in Texas, women worldwide are still getting stronger and healthier using the innovative Curves circuit of hydraulic resistance machines, spending 30 seconds per station as they complete a 30 minute, full-body workout.

According to the owners of Curves health clubs in the Lakewood area, Curves’ overall approach to fitness has stood the test of time under the leadership of Krishea Holloway, Curves president and CEO since 2019. These local entrepreneurs explain that, under Holloway, the Curves brand has retained both the familiar Curves circuit approach to workouts and a laser focus on women’s physical and emotional health and wellness while leveraging the latest technology for delivery of Curves’ programs.

“Gyms and fitness clubs may feel intimidating to a woman just starting out on her fitness journey,” says Holloway. “At Curves, we offer a safe, approachable, comfortable workout solution, with both low and high impact options for the everyday woman, regardless of her age or fitness level.” The Curves circuit of hydraulic resistance workout machines designed specifically for women delivers the equivalent of a 90-minute workout in just 30 minutes. Each machine challenges and strengthens one or more specific muscle or muscle group. Between each machine is a metabolic conditioning station that provides the cardiovascular element of the workout. Together, they create an effective, full-body workout. “A coach is always present at the gym to offer ongoing training and accountability to all members,” adds Holloway, “while being part of a local community of Curves women keeps our members motivated”.

Members at local Curves health clubs learn that, since hydraulic resistance machines create resistance that intensifies with effort, they are ideal for all fitness levels and ages. As a woman’s strength improves and she is able to push harder against the machines, the machines respond with more resistance, continually challenging the body. Curves leveraged this same science when they created MyCurves On Demand, the Curves at-home workout solution. On days when members can’t get to the gym, they use a high-quality resistance band at home to work through a series of exercises, guided by videos and virtual coaching. “It’s the best of both worlds,” says Holloway, “even as the pandemic continues to affect our ability and willingness to venture out in public.”

As Curves enters its fourth decade as one of the world’s largest women’s fitness brands, the brand continues to innovate, offering members options that range from woman-centric health, wellness, and nutrition programs to 30-minute specialized workouts that focus on women’s health essentials like cardio fitness, boxing, and balance.

The owners of local Curves health clubs encourage women of all ages and fitness levels to make 2022 the year that they prioritize their healthy lifestyle. They remind women in the Lakewood area that, at the gym or at home, they can join the community of support that is Curves, where women get stronger and healthier – together!

To learn more about Curves’ unique 30-minute circuit training approach to fitness and the MyCurves on Demand at-home solution, please contact one of these Lakewood area Curves locations or visit www.Curves.com.

Curves of Tacoma, WA – Northwest, located at 5401 6th Avenue, Ste. 305 in Tacoma at 253-761-9766 or Westgatecurves@gmail.com.