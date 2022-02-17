Police Recruiting Begins Young – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Photo provided by Jennifer Li Dotson.

Seven members of Tiger Cub Scout Den 2 of University Place Pack 148 and their parents visited the U.P. Police Department on Feb. 7. The intrepid scouts came prepared with lots of questions about everything from search and rescue operations to training in different environments like snow, mountains and rivers.

They were able to tour the station’s training room and see lots of different public safety tools and equipment such as handcuffs, stun guns, riot gear (shields) and police radios. But as might be expected, the highlight of the tour was the opportunity to see and sit inside an actual police patrol car (and the goodie bags they went home with).

Deputy J Sousley conducted the tour and fielded all the questions. “It is so much fun to do this kind of public outreach,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to share more about what we do with the public, including a lot of the non-criminal public safety work we do, while also hopefully planting a seed in the next generation of potential law enforcement officers.”