Northwest Now on KBTC talks anniversary of Japanese Exclusion with local writer – The Suburban Times

Eighty years ago this month, then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which ordered Japanese Americans from their homes and into internment camps following the attack on Pearl Harbor that forced America into World War II.

Decades later, the pain that action caused is still felt in the Japanese American community. On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll discuss the 80th anniversary of Japanese Exclusion with members of our local community. We’ll also introduce you to a local writer who turned her family’s painful experience into inspiration to pen numerous articles and a book on the subject.Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a viewer-supported service of Bates Technical College.

