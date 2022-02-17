Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present the 2022 State of the City Address in a Virtual Format – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2022 State of the City Address on March 10 at 6 PM. This year’s theme is Stronger: Many Voices, One Community. Topics covered during her address will include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, and recovery from the global health and economic crisis.

Mayor Woodards’ remarks can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cityoftacoma, and on Zoom.

On Click! (via Rainier Connect), TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

Not available in University Place

There is also an audio-only option available through Zoom by dialing (253) 215-8782 and entering 872 1069 1150 for the event ID and 903745 for the event passcode.

Community members are encouraged to host virtual, COVID-safe watch parties and tag themselves using #SOTC253.