Development Applications in Steilacoom￼ – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Bed & Breakfast Hearing. The Town Council will hold a public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit to operate a Bed & Breakfast Inn at 1214 Starling Street on Tuesday March 1 at 6:30 PM. Public testimony will be taken.

Zoning ordinance amendments. The Town Council will hold a public hearing regarding zoning ordinance text amendments regarding accessory dwelling units, home occupations, short and long term lodging or care facilities, parking standards, group care facilities and definitions at the meeting on March 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM. The link to the proposed wording recommended by the Planning Commission is Proposed changes to zoning

Sign Code. The Town Council is seeking input on revisions to the Town’s sign Code. Please provide your input to Town Planner, doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us by March 1, 2022. Thank you.Sign Code for Public Content

Rezone and Comprehensive Plan re-designation of School Property. The Steilacoom Historical School District has requested that the property at the corner of Sequalish and Chambers Streets, formerly used as a football field and bus barn, be re-designated for Housing under the Comprehensive Plan and rezoned to R-7.2. A hearing before the Town Council will be set in April.. A determination of non-significance was issued under SEPA on Jan 24. SEPA DNS

Event Venue Proposal. The Town Council directed the Planning Commission to consider the possibility of allowing daytime outdoor event businesses in residential zones on parcels of greater than one acre. The Planning Commission will continue the hearing on this proposal at their meeting March 14, 2022. Written comments may be directed to the Planning Commission at 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom WA 98338, or by email to doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.