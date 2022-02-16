 TNT: Tacoma police officer shoots murder suspect in Lakewood following car chase￼ – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

TNT: Tacoma police officer shoots murder suspect in Lakewood following car chase￼

· · Leave a Comment ·

“A Tacoma Police Department officer shot a man in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon while trying to arrest him for investigation of first-degree murder. The man shot by police was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. No officers were injured.” Read more at The News Tribune website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.