TNT: Tacoma police officer shoots murder suspect in Lakewood following car chase￼ – The Suburban Times

“A Tacoma Police Department officer shot a man in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon while trying to arrest him for investigation of first-degree murder. The man shot by police was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. No officers were injured.” Read more at The News Tribune website.
