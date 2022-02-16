Theatre Playtime, Technique Classes, and Spring Break Camps coming to Lakewood Institute of Theatre – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Institute of Theatre (LIT) announcement.

The LAKEWOOD INSTITUTE OF THEATRE, re-opened to public performances and developmental instruction, opens its Spring Quarter with: Theatre Playtime, Preparing the Singer, Teen Monologue Project, Spring Break Camps, and Imagination Theatre online.

LIT opens the spring quarter with a unique opportunity for the youngest actors ages 3 – 6 years. Theatre Playtime runs every Saturday with a different theme each week. Each class our little stars will play princesses, pirates, fantasy creatures, woodland critters, and sea monsters. Performance opportunity at the end of class. Students can attend one or all classes.

Preparing the Singer technique class will run for both teens and adults. This eight-week course offers students a chance to work on singing basics and preparation for singing on stage as well as audition practice. Students will get the opportunity to choose a solo and group performance piece.

Keep your child busy during our Spring Break camps running April 3rd – 8th and again April 11th – 15th to coincide with all surrounding area school district spring break. Youth Spring Break Camp (grades 1st – 4th) is Imagination Theatre where the actors help write and perform their own story! Our older students (grades 5th – 12th) will attend one-day camps to include Lights & Sound- Beginning Technical Theatre, Set Design, Costuming, Special Effects Makeup, and Dance for Auditions.

To be as sensitive as possible to everyone’s needs, LIT is still offering online classes for Imagination Theatre twice a week April 18th – May 25th with a performance on May 25th. Students will write and perform their own stories as a collective.

For teen actors, the Teen Monologue Project affords the opportunity for actors to study and perform a monologue that can be used for auditions and performances. This special project is perfect for both beginner and seasoned actors.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Institute of Theatre is the Educational Department of Lakewood Playhouse. LIT’s focus is nurturing students of all ages, at all stages, by offering a variety of theatrical education and performance opportunities, and empowering life skills through the experience of theatre. For further information please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042, or visit our website at www.lakewoodinstuteoftheatre.org.

SCHOLARSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE

You can see all details of LIT’s classes and register at www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org