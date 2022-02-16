Steilacoom Boulevard Reopens Following Prolonged Sewer Main Repair  – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Steilacoom Boulevard in Lakewood will reopen for traffic this afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 16. Thanks to dry weather conditions this week, crews working on our sewer main repair project were able to apply temporary striping ahead of schedule. Permanent road markings are expected to be installed next month, along with some final utility work. Thank you to the Lakewood community for their patience and understanding during this emergency construction! Please visit our website to learn more about the project.

Akiko Oda, Public Information Specialist, Pierce County Planning & Public Works

On July 20, a 36-inch sewer main collapsed deep beneath the roadway, spilling some sewage into nearby streets. Pierce County Planning & Public Works established a bypass route before attempting a permanent repair.

The permanent repair began in October. Crews had to dig over 25′ deep to reach the main. Despite the complexity of the project, the county was able to maintain its original schedule.

