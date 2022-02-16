Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 cases are plummeting. This week we reported nearly a 50% drop in cases, which follows a decrease of more than 30% last week. We expect the downard trend to continue.

We recorded 43 deaths this week, 12 more than last week. One of them was a girl under the age of 10 who died of COVID-19 on Jan. 30.

Children are usually at less risk from COVID-19 than older people, but they do sometimes get seriously ill or even die. Children ages 5-11 are the least-vaccinated group of eligible people in Pierce County. Only 19% are fully vaccinated. Kids 5 and older are eligible to get vaccinated and everyone 12 and older should get booster shots. You can find your child’s dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On Feb. 14, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 1,791.7 for Jan. 19-Feb. 1, which is:

38.3% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Jan. 12-25).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 19.8 for Jan. 26-Feb. 1, which is:

20.5% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Jan. 19-25).

We confirmed 1,779 cases of COVID-19 for Feb. 6-13 and 43 new deaths:

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 40s from Southwest Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from University Place.

A woman in her 30s from Puyallup.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 60s from South Pierce County.

A girl under age 10 from Lakewood.

A woman in her 60s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 60s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A man in his 80s from Graham.

A man in his 30s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 90s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

A man in his 80s from Graham.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 80s from Key Peninsula.

A woman in her 80s from Frederickson.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Spanaway.

A man in his 50s from University Place.

A man in his 90s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in his 90s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 60s from Gig Harbor Area.

A woman in her 70s from Graham.

A woman in her 60s from South Hill.

A woman in her 90s from University Place.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 173,499 cases and 1,198 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Feb. 12 is 254.

In the last 2 weeks:

28.7% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

23.5% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

22.6% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

25.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: