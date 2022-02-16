John Hines joins Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

A local leader took his place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners at the Board’s Feb. 14, 2022 meeting.

Tacoma City Councilmember John Hines will represent the City of Tacoma on the Pierce Transit Board. Hines was elected to the Tacoma City Council in 2019, representing District 1, and currently serves as the Instructional Facilitator for Academic Acceleration for Tacoma Public Schools. Hines was born and raised in Tacoma, and began his career in public service as a social studies teacher, garnering several awards for his work.

Hines also serves on the National League of Cities (NLC) Finance, Administration, and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, Pierce County Regional Council, and the Zoo Trek Authority. Prior to joining the City Council, Hines was a Trustee for the Tacoma Public Library and a board member of the YWCA of Pierce County. He is filling the Pierce Transit Board seat vacated by Commissioner Chris Beale, who left when his term on the Tacoma City Council ended.

“Education, housing and jobs are passions of mine and Pierce Transit is a key piece connecting all of them together,” Hines said. “It allows us to make sure all our residents can get from home to school and to work safely, reliably, and sustainably. In our growing region, now more than ever, a robust public transit system is critical to connect our communities.”

The nine-member Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners sets policy for the agency and oversees the actions of Pierce Transit’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. (meetings are currently held virtually).