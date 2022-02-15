Hidden Hero: LaMar Hudson – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LaMar Hudson is a College and Career Specialist at Clover Park High School and native of the eastside of Tacoma.

His work in service of Clover Park High School provides him the opportunity to collaborate with a wonderful team of caring faculty and staff who, just like himself, are passionate about educating, supporting, encouraging and learning from their beautifully diverse student body.

What LaMar appreciates most about his work is the ability to positively influence young learners and help them achieve their goals, both academically and personally. This often looks like supporting students in attendance, teaching healthy communication and decision-making skills, promoting classroom participation, and crafting strategic plans to help students meet graduation requirements.

Whatever the challenge or circumstance, Lamar is committed to students and is honored to be a part of their journeys towards graduation and adulthood.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.