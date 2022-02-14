Winter Divorce Recovery at UPPC – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jill McMullen.

Divorce happens for a variety of reasons, and when it does, Divorce Recovery will help to answer some of life’s most difficult questions:

How deeply has this affected me?

How will I ever recover from it?

It takes courage and humility to confront our deepest fears. Divorce Recovery at UPPC is a safe place to share your thoughts, feelings and emotions and to begin the process of healing through faith, hope and love. Join us Thursdays beginning February 24 from 6:15 to 8:30PM.

We are pleased to offer an opportunity for children experiencing divorce while parents are caring for themselves. It’s a place where your children can play and learn with other children going through divorce. Your children will have free time to play with other kids as well as structured physical activities, crafts, activities and discussions to help them understand their feelings and discover different ways to process and express those feelings. This is a safe place for your children to share their experience with other children who are experiencing divorce, too. Ages 5 and up. (Childcare is available for 4 months through 4 years as well.)

Dinner is provided. Learn more about the topics we’ll cover and register at uppc.org/care.