Steilacoom Historical School District is Partnering with Hazel Health for District-Wide Mental and Physical Health Services – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District announcement.

As part of a continuing effort to provide the supports students need, Steilacoom Historical School District has partnered with Hazel Health, the national leader in school-based health care, to offer telehealth-based physical and mental health services for students throughout the district.

Hazel Health provides access to both physical and mental health services for nearly two million students in districts across the country. Through Hazel’s telehealth services, students can connect directly with licensed medical professionals for on-demand care.

Hazel Health strictly adheres to FERPA, HIPAA, and district and federal policies. The company’s care team is staffed by culturally responsive, state-licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, who work alongside nurses and parents to treat students and advise on next steps. With Hazel’s support, pediatric mental health can be addressed in a manner that’s effective, efficient, and accessible for all.

Hazel Health’s mental health program, Hazel HEART™, aims to combat the sharp uptick in mental health concerns among youth by immediately addressing student health concerns and providing ongoing support. Through Hazel HEART, all consented students will be able to connect directly with licensed therapists in school or at home for short-term, evidence-based counseling. Hazel’s family resource managers also make connections to long-term care providers, as needed.

Hazel Health’s physical health program helps decrease absenteeism and learning loss by providing on-demand virtual visits from home. Hazel’s expert care team can treat urgent care needs, diagnose health concerns and connect families to local resources.

“This is another exciting example of our district’s commitment to students’ social emotional and physical well-being. We are excited to partner with Hazel Health to offer individualized and supportive health services to our students and families,” said Mary Snyder, the district’s Social Emotional Learning Specialist.