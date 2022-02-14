Stadium Way closes southbound from Division Avenue to I-705 and Commerce Street closes in both directions for wire work at night – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

As part of the overhead wire installation, crews will pull contact wire above both sets of tracks on Stadium Way from the traction power substation south to Commerce Street to S. 9th St. This work will happen at night, starting tonight, Feb 14 at 9 p.m., for about four nights. During this night-time work, Stadium Way will be closed southbound from Division Ave to I-705, and Commerce St. will be closed in both directions from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. To access downtown and I-705 at night, please follow the detour on St. Helens, Broadway or Tacoma Ave to S. 9th St. – thank you.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and installing pavement on MLK Jr. Way as well as on S. 18th St. and S. 17th St. east of MLK Jr. Way. MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. Later this week, the northbound lane will open and the southbound lane on MLK Jr. Way will close from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to S. 7th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews will be painting canopies, installing electrical equipment at stations, and testing the traction power substations along the route. This week, the contractor will start installing fencing around the traction power substation on Stadium Way. In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the existing Tacoma Link route at night.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street

When

Week of Feb. 14

Where