City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Conducts Nationwide Search for Deputy City Manager

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is conducting a nationwide search through The Prothman Company, an executive search firm, for its next Deputy City Manager. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by March 13, 2022 to make the first review of applications for this executive level position, which will remain open until it is filled.

A more detailed position description, including instructions for how to apply, is available here. Those with questions, or who would like to request this information in an alternate format, are asked to contact The Prothman Company at info@prothman.com or (206) 368-0050.

