CPSD Promising Future: Lily Nonamaker – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Clover Park High School senior Lily Nonamaker.

Lily transferred to the district during her sophomore year. After spending two years at Clover Park High School, she’s settled in and found her community of friends as an ROTC student.

“My favorite part of my day is being with the other cadets,” she said. “I’m a peer tutor as well, so I get to help the younger students grow to be senior cadets. That’s one of the best parts of my day.”

Lily enrolled in the Running Start program to prepare for her future. “I’ve moved 19 times, and as far as I know, this wasn’t offered at other places,” she said. “The program really helped me with my time management and gave me the freedom to pick my courses and prepare myself for my career.”

Lily will graduate with her associates degree this summer and has already applied to the United States Air Force Academy with the goal of becoming a special forces investigator.

“Basically, the way I explain it to people is that it is the FBI but inside of the Air Force,” she said. “I love science, and I’m so stoked to become an investigator because I really like researching and studying to find answers, using the scientific method instead of just looking things up. I’m very excited about that.”