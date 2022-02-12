 Pierce Transit Board Study Session Feb. 14 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit Board Study Session Feb. 14

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce Transit announcement.

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Study Session Meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom.  The public is welcome to attend the meeting by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833 and entering Meeting ID No. 82601714113, or by accessing us02web.zoom.us/j/82601714113.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to review and discuss a proposed new public safety model for the transit system. A portion of this meeting will be held in executive session pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (1) (iii), to discuss litigation or legal risks of a proposed action. This portion of the meeting will be closed to the public. The Board is expected to discuss the proposed model, but no final disposition or action relating to the proposed new public safety model will occur at this meeting.

The regular board meeting will follow the Special Study Session Meeting, commencing at approximately 4:00 p.m. 

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.