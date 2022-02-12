Lakewood RFQ: Survey Services – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing topographical survey and right-of-way mapping services to assist the City with up to seven (7) 2022 design projects.

The City will complete the civil design in-house staff and will contract separately for other professional services if necessary.

This project will include all necessary aspects of topographical survey services including horizontal and vertical control, surface generation, and base map preparation in AutoCad 2018 format. The surveyor shall also be able to map out right-of-way lines, parcel lines, and parcel information.

The Request for Qualifications Information Packet can be viewed here.

The City requests that statements of qualifications include the ability to provide all of the above services. The City reserves the right to negotiate a reduced scope of services with the successful consultant and obtain other consultants for specific project elements. Qualified survey consultant teams shall show experience with projects of similar size and scope and Federally-funded projects. No Federal funds on the list of 2022 design projects.

The RFQs will be evaluated by a committee comprised of City staff. The top two (or more) consultants will be invited to interview with the evaluation committee. Interview format will be determined and shared after the RFQ’s are reviewed. Final selection for this project will be based on a combination of interview results, RFQ’s, and past performance and references.

The City of Lakewood in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs activities.

The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

Please your RFQ to: City of Lakewood, Office of the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 no later than 2:00 PM, Friday, February 25th, 2022.

This material can be made available in an alternate format. Please direct all questions to Charles Ted Hill, P.E. (253) 983-7771 or chill@cityoflakewood.us.