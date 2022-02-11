Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Just as cases are falling, we’re starting to see a decline in Pierce County outbreaks. Total outbreaks are down 27% from last week. Outbreaks at schools and larger businesses also decreased. And cases related to outbreaks fell from 2,865 to 2,616.

Total number of school outbreaks fell from 46 to 39. Classroom cases make up a slightly smaller share than last week. 90% of those happened in elementary schools. Kids 5-11 are by far the least-vaccinated age group in Pierce County. Vaccines remain the best defense we have against COVID-19! The breakdown:

Classroom: 54%.

Sports: 18%.

Other: 28%.

Business outbreaks were lower this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 164 outbreaks with 2,616 cases.

We saw 14 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 39 with 208 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

