Shaw Road Section Closure February 11-13, 2022￼ – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7:30 am through Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 7:00 am, a section of Shaw Road will be closed. The northbound lane of Shaw Road between 33rd Ave SE and 31st Ave SE will be closed to make repairs and improvements to that road section. Public Works will be repairing three concrete panels and making permanent repairs to a section of asphalt, which was temporarily repaired over the winter. A detour route will be signed and posted for drivers commuting during that time frame. Please consult the attached detour route map. Southbound lanes will remain open throughout the project.

The repairs will improve the overall ride quality and durability of Shaw Road. For questions about the closure, please contact our Public Works Street Division at 253-841-5505.