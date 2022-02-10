Puyallup’s First Ever Communitywide Black History Celebration – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JMarie Johnson-Kola.

On February 1, 2022, history was made in the City of Puyallup. For the very first time February is officially proclaimed as Black History Month.

STOP! Read that again.

Black History Month first originated as part of an initiative by writer and educator Carter G. Woodson, who launched Negro History week in 1926. In 1976, as a part of the nation’s bicentennial, Black History week was expanded and became established as Black History Month, and is now celebrated all over North America, Canada, and Great Britain.

In Puyallup, a diverse and dedicated group of Community Leaders have joined together to ensure the First Ever Black History Celebration is WONDERFUL, WELCOMING TO ALL, FUN, AND FREE!

Friday, February 25, 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Pre-Event Seminars focusing on Covid in The Black Community and Black Mental Health will be presented and a light meal will be served.

Saturday, February 26, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

The Culminating Celebration of a month-long Community Celebration will feature:

Kouyate Arts

The Buffalo Soldiers Museum

The Melanated Market

Velvet’s Big Easy New Orleans Cajun and Creole Cuisine, and much, much more!

Event Location:

Puyallup Nazarene Church

1026 7th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98371

At Puyallup’s first ever community-wide Black History Celebration, every one of your senses will be lit up with awe and appreciation. It has been created to be a full-body experience that appeals to all the senses. You will see the art, hear the music, taste and smell the food, and be touched by the beauty and brilliance of your Black Neighbors.

To maintain the health and safety of our guests this event will comply with CDC and state guidelines.