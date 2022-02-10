Pierce Transit CEO’s Statement on ‘Move Ahead Washington’ Transportation Package – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Today the Washington State Legislature introduced the “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package. The package includes an unprecedented state investment in transit, including an annual funding allocation by agency, new grants to support electrification and infrastructure, free rides for youth, and funding for agency-specific projects.

Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus issued this statement today regarding the package:

“As the CEO of Pierce Transit, I am so pleased to see Washington’s transportation leadership recognize the value of supporting robust, equitable transit through new state funding. I am especially appreciative of the early support for Pierce Transit’s second Bus Rapid Transit line, which will bring the agency one step closer to realizing our vision of a five-line Bus Rapid Transit network connecting communities throughout Pierce County. These new transit investments will serve our essential workers, increase access to jobs and health care, introduce a new generation of riders to transit, and be a catalyst for affordable housing and economic development. I look forward to passage of the Move Ahead Washington package and the positive impact it will have in communities all across Washington state.”

About Pierce Transit:

Founded in 1979, Pierce Transit is a nationally recognized leader in the public transportation industry. The agency’s service covers 292 square miles of Pierce County with roughly 70 percent of the county population. Serving Washington’s second largest county, Pierce Transit provides three types of service: traditional bus, SHUTTLE paratransit and vanpools that help get passengers to jobs, schools and appointments. In 2019, the agency provided 9.4 million rides on its combined services.