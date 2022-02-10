Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our cases and case rates are falling. But too many people are hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. We reported 31 deaths this week. While that’s fewer than last week, it’s still tragic. And high numbers of hospitalizations continue to stress our local healthcare workers and hospital systems.

Many of those worst outcomes could have been avoided. National, state and local data continues to show that COVID-19 vaccines help prevent COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Pierce County people who are not vaccinated are 3 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 9 times more likely to die.

When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, or your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated, you protect yourself from serious illness, winding up in the hospital—and death.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine. And everyone 12 and older should get a booster dose. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Feb. 5, 63.6% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 68.2% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,379,617 doses to Pierce County residents and 582,414 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 10,953 doses.

We administered more than 2,300 first doses.

An average of 1,600 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 25.7%

12-17: 59.4%

18-19: 75.5%

20-34: 71.0%

35-49: 77.5%

50-64: 78.9%

65-79: 84.0%

80 and older: 93.0%

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

