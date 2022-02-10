CPSD National Board Network Recognized for Candidate Support – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) Network was recently recognized by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards for outstanding achievement in candidate support.

The CPSD network was one of 21 National Board networks nationwide that model excellence in support of the National Board’s mission and one of eight networks to receive the excellence award in the candidate support category.

“The CPSD National Board Network is dedicated to providing a comprehensive support program to our district teachers and counselors as they pursue National Board Certification,” said CPSD supervisor of professional development Jan Lonsway.

“Our network models the process of continuously analyzing and reflecting on our teaching practice to deepen our understanding of what research-based instructional practices and social justice looks and sounds like in our classrooms.”

Across the country, 76 National Board networks play a key role in building and sustaining National Board certification, supporting educators who wish to challenge themselves and prove they teach to the profession’s highest standards. The networks also build pathways for National Board Certified Teachers to serve leadership roles throughout their region and state.

CPSD currently employs 125 NBCT educators, with another 61 currently working to earn National Board Certification.