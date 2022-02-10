CPSD Hidden Hero: Kenzie Jones – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Kenzie Jones has been an advocate for community change, progress and justice since the age of 14. They are currently a student at Central Washington University and a member of the Youth Educational Board.

Kenzie is passionate about social justice issues, the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to bring institutional reform to schools and the educational system at large.

They have been particularly active in regional protests and organizing community members around shared visions for change at the local and national level.

Feature adapted from tribute displayed at the Tacoma Art Museum.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.