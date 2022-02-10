 Adoptions Needed for Local Animal Shelter – The Suburban Times

Adoptions Needed for Local Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering 20% off all adoption fees from Feb. 10-28 to help boost adoptions for the many shelter pets waiting to be adopted.

Currently, there are over 80 adoptable dogs, cats, and critters waiting for their forever homes.

One such pet is Rolo, a 3-year-old pit bull terrier and pointer mix who has been at the shelter for almost 60 days. He is a bit shy at first, but once he’s comfortable, he quickly shows his unconditional love. Rolo cherishes his daily walks and adventures with shelter volunteers. He would be an excellent exploring and hiking partner.

All adoptable pets can be viewed on the shelter’s website at ww.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

Anyone interested in adopting can stop by the shelter at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma. The shelter is open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with the Adoption Center closed on Mondays.

