Rotary Club of Lakewood Donates to StoveTeam International – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood recently voted to approve a $2,000 grant to the Stove Team International. StoveTeam is a nonprofit organization that facilitates placement of low smoke, fuel efficient and safe cookstoves in collaboration with local communities to support families and protect the environment in Guatemala. According to the organization’s webpage “To date, local projects started by StoveTeam in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico have produced more than 78,000 stoves, improving the lives of more than half a million people and preventing nearly one million tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.”

StoveTeam’s innovative model for launching local projects in Latin America has been awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Partnership for Clean Indoor Air Award for Developing Local Markets for creating local employment while improving health and reducing air pollution. And has a rating of 100 out of 100 by Charity Navigator.