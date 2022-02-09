PSE Foundation awards $800,000 in grants to support organizations helping those in need – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

The Puget Sound Energy Foundation (PSEF) has announced the recipients of an $800,000 unrestricted grant program that supports several exceptional nonprofit organizations leading the way in the prevention and elimination of homelessness throughout PSE’s 10-county service area.

Pierce County recipients include:

These awards were based on a new approach utilizing trust-based philanthropy methodology. By developing an evaluation model that works to lessen the burden often placed on organizations doing this vital work, PSEF was able to focus on core aspirations, principles and best practices.

Each unrestricted $25,000 grant is designed to provide financial flexibility for organizations doing this important work. The initiative is anchored by two $50,000 grants focused on homeless youth awarded to Mary’s Place and Northwest Youth Services. The Mary’s Place grant will support the new family shelter in Bellevue, WA.

“We’re excited to partner with the Puget Sound Energy Foundation to open a Kids Club in our new downtown Bellevue Family Center shelter. This space will be a haven for kids to play, read, do homework, and just be kids. We are so grateful for PSEF’s love and support to create a place for kids that’s safe, fun, and uniquely their own,” said Mary’s Place Executive Director Marty Hartman.

The nonprofits receiving grants serve their communities through a broad spectrum of programs aimed at those experiencing homelessness, including providing basic necessities, warm clothing and food, to emergency shelter and even pathways to homeownership.

“We know many in our community can be impacted by homelessness at any time so we wanted to make sure these grants focused on nonprofits that help those most in need to ensure they are safe, sheltered, healthy and have what they need to sustain their immediate needs,” said PSE Foundation Chairman and President Andy Wappler.

A full list of grant recipients can be viewed here.

The PSE Foundation is committed to helping the communities where Puget Sound Energy serves its customers and has facilities. As the COIVD-19 crisis continues, the PSE Foundation has demonstrated its ongoing commitment by doubling its traditional charitable budget in both 2020 and 2021 to help support communities with their essential needs.