Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

The latest and largest surge of Pierce County COVID-19 cases is falling fast.

We started to see a drop in cases a few weeks ago. And last week, cases and case rates on the state dashboard, which include a reporting lag, started dropping. Hospitalization counts and rates are also down. That’s great news. And we expect the trend to continue.

You can see more numbers below and read more in a blog we published today.

On Jan. Feb. 7, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 3,035.7 for Jan. 12-25, which is:

19.1% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Jan. 5-18).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 25.2 for Jan. 19-25, which is:

39.3% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Jan. 12-18).

We confirmed 3,543 cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 30-Feb. 5 and 31 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from University Place.

A woman in her 70s from Graham.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

A man in his 90s from Frederickson.

A man in his 60s from University Place.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 90s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A woman in her 30s from Lakewood.

A man in his 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A man in his 70s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 80s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 70s from Graham.

A woman in her 50s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Frederickson.

A man in his 60s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Frederickson.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 30s from Lakewood.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 170,753 cases and 1,156 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Jan. 29 is 506.

In the last 2 weeks:

29.4% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.1% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

22.6% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

23.9% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

