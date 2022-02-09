Pierce College Leadership Transitions – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Matthew Campbell, Ed.D.’s tenure as Interim President of Pierce College Puyallup begins Feb. 14, 2022.

With the impending departure of Darrell L. Cain, Ph.D. Pierce College Puyallup president, who is leaving to become interim president at Everett Community College, chancellor and CEO Michele L. Johnson, Ph.D. has appointed Matthew A. Campbell, Ed.D. to serve as the interim president of Pierce College Puyallup.

Campbell has served as Vice President of Learning and Student Success at Puyallup for the past eight years where he has led many efforts to advance student access, persistence, and completion.

Campbell has served on a number of commissions and committees at the state and national level, and completed the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence in 2020. He has helped move Pierce College to a Top Ten college in the nation.

“Matt will continue to actively engage in efforts to support our mission to students, and to continue to build strong partnerships in the community,” said Johnson. “He is dedicated to this work and looks forward to continuing to work with community, students, faculty, and staff to take our work to the next level.”

Charlie Parker’s role as Interim VP also starts February 14, 2022.

Johnson also announced that Charlie Parker will serve as the Interim Vice President of Learning and Student Success at Pierce College Puyallup. Parker joined Pierce College nearly three years ago and currently is the District Vice President for Equity, Innovation, and Engagement. “Charlie is a keen systems-thinker and understands the impact of pedagogy and relationships in advancing student success,” Johnson says. “He has developed a team of equity practitioners focused on creating innovative, engaging, and culturally responsive programs.”

Campbell and Parker begin their new roles February 14 and will serve in these roles until a search for a permanent president of Pierce College Puyallup is conducted after January 2023 when the new chancellor begins. Johnson will be retiring as chancellor on Dec. 31, 2022 after 45 years of teaching and leadership at Pierce College.