Exploring Black History in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Exploring Black History in Tacoma

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Join Tacoma Historical Society (Monday, February 14 – 7pm) for our February 2022 virtual meeting, when in honor of Black History Month we will share a sampling of stories from Tacoma’s Black History from our own research and exhibits. We hope the presentation will inspire you to continue exploring the deep and rich history of black lives in our community.

Watch the virtual program on our Facebook page, or on our YouTube channel.

If you are not able to watch the premiere on Monday, the video will remain available online for viewing at a future date.

