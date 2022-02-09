CPSD Hidden Hero: Edwin Imbuga – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Edwin Imbuga, senior at Lakes High School, is proud of his Kenyan heritage and culture. When he is not in the classroom or taking after-school classes to enhance his academic performance, you can find Edwin sharing a kind word with a camera in hand.

He is passionate about videography and photography, encouraging his friends and family, and learning languages. He is on his way to becoming trilingual, with fluency in Swahili and English and working towards proficiency in Spanish.

Edwin is excited about graduating high school and going to college for the opportunity to increase his skills in photography and videography.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

