Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma date change – The Suburban Times

The next Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma event features Arx Duo percussion ensemble on April 12, 7:00, in Slavonian Hall.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply