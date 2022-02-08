Farrells Marsh Work Parties, 10 and 27 February – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

When the soil is wet and before plants begin to rejuvenate is the easiest time to pull up ivy and remove ivy from trees. Two community work parties in Farrells Marsh Park in Steilacoom are scheduled for volunteers to assist in this process.

Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10 AM to noon.

Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1 PM to 3 PM.

The sign-in location will be at the Oak Dr. entrance, which is closest to the majority of trees which contain ivy. This will be a continuation of the great progress we made last February. There is a choice of cutting ivy from the trees or removing ivy from an area of the park where it is becoming more prominent. With removal of smothering ivy, native plants will be able to repopulate.

You are invited to bring your own tools. My personal preference is strong hand clippers, a hand saw, and a small crow bar to pry the larger vines off the tree. Hand tools, goggles, work gloves, and light refreshments will be available.

The trees and I look forward to seeing you there!